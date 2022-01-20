Bokf Na Acquires Shares of 12,832 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,832 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Fortinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Fortinet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Fortinet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $307.16 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.63 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.52, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.85.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.68.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,161. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

