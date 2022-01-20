Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $659.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $669.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $630.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $710.86. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,434 shares of company stock worth $13,195,287. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Edward Jones cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.97.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

