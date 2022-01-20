Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 1,630 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 385.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

Shares of MET stock opened at $66.76 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

