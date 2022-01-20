Bokf Na Takes Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 61,996 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,358,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $892,604,000 after purchasing an additional 432,274 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,607 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,819,000 after purchasing an additional 429,831 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,288,000 after purchasing an additional 261,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,818,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,640,000 after purchasing an additional 83,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $77.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.19 and its 200 day moving average is $71.38.

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

