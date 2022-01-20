Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Shares Gap Up to $5.17

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $5.44. Quantum-Si shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 3,401 shares traded.

Separately, started coverage on Quantum-Si in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04.

In related news, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $1,008,898.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $70,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,325,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,121,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter worth about $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

