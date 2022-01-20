Sports Entertainment Acquisition (NYSE:SEAH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.40

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 22125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Get Sports Entertainment Acquisition alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,731,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 46,113 shares during the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $649,000. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:SEAH)

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.