BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Short Interest Down 20.0% in December

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,638,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,338,000 after purchasing an additional 262,663 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,869,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,349,000 after purchasing an additional 188,450 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,024,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,884,000 after purchasing an additional 479,533 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,342,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,148,000 after purchasing an additional 38,906 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,705,000 after acquiring an additional 286,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.19. 2,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,317. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

