Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $5.28

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.28, but opened at $5.75. Tuya shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 49.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tuya by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the third quarter worth $93,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the second quarter worth $275,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the third quarter worth $132,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

