Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $5.28

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.28, but opened at $5.75. Tuya shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tuya by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the third quarter worth $93,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the second quarter worth $275,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the third quarter worth $132,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)
Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
Featured Article: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.