iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,256,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,873. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $79.23.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

