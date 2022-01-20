Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Gap Up to $11.12

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.12, but opened at $11.82. Porch Group shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 1,162 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRCH. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $18.52.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. Analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $80,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,147 shares of company stock worth $3,322,905 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

