NewYorkCoin (NYC) Trading Up 1.7% This Week

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and $1,082.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.93 or 0.00328158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008471 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001084 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000822 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003461 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.