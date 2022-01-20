Qcash (QC) 1-Day Volume Hits $72.39 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $67.30 million and $72.39 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00058579 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00064428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.29 or 0.07487070 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,016.57 or 0.99456299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00066079 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.