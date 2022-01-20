US Bancorp DE Sells 4,468 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,250 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $27,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 222,159 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,546 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,290,615 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $221,853,000 after purchasing an additional 34,029 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX stock opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.97.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

