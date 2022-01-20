US Bancorp DE Has $21.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 2.76% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $21,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGZ opened at $116.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.21. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $115.40 and a 52 week high of $119.64.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.