California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,184,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,853 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $80,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,930,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,222,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 29,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $81.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.56.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.05.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

