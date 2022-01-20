OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,377 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.3% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $7.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $326.98. 222,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,141,149. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.50 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $332.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $17,054,247.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 539,215 shares of company stock valued at $178,291,695 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

