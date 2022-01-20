CI Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,127 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Revolve Group worth $25,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

RVLV stock opened at $43.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.33. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $89.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.15.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $244.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $3,789,988.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,814,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 626,652 shares of company stock worth $48,203,564 over the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.