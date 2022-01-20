Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 72.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,857 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Unity Software worth $28,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.83.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 5,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $5,999,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,798,010 shares of company stock worth $310,776,177 in the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $113.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.00. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

