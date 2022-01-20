Brokerages Anticipate The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Will Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Analysts expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81. Mosaic posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 247.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $9.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. Mizuho began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $44.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 51,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $2,274,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $1,434,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

