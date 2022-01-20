Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 47,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3,168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2,136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $46.43 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.49.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

