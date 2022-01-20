Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

HPE opened at $16.74 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,834 shares of company stock valued at $6,248,200. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.1% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

