FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a 29.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of 30.00.
FIBRA Macquarie México stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.23. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.
FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile
