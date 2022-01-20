FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a 29.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of 30.00.

FIBRA Macquarie México stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.23. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.

Get FIBRA Macquarie México alerts:

FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.