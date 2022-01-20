Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,070 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $10,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,256,000 after buying an additional 192,936 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,905,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMN opened at $99.63 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $1,566,406.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,195 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,590 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

