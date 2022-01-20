Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $4.28 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,231 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 146.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,091,448 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $19,704,000 after buying an additional 648,460 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 913,300 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,872 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,709,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $66,954,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 203,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 162,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $25.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

