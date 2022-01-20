Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $12.19 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,709 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 453,909 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $12,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $44.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.24.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

