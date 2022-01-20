Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of SPS Commerce worth $11,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth $5,281,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 97.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 95,850.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

SPSC opened at $117.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.70. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $174.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.56 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

