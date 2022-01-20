Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys New Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,582 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Middleby by 4,943.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,726,000 after purchasing an additional 644,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Middleby by 478.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 480,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,306,000 after buying an additional 397,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,938,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.88.

MIDD opened at $193.73 on Thursday. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $129.40 and a 52 week high of $200.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

