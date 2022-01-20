GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.11% of GFL Environmental worth $13,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in GFL Environmental by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 234,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 97,838 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 692.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,966,000 after buying an additional 33,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 438.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 403,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 328,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $33.00 on Thursday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -1.88%.

GFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

