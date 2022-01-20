Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 32,757 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,757 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $16,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,334,000 after buying an additional 325,788 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,179,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,374,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,091,000 after purchasing an additional 46,161 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 192,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 44.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 73,274 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAM opened at $54.99 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $90.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.63.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

