iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99,970 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $9,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $65.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.64. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $65.23 and a one year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

