Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,462 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EAGG. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000.

NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $53.72 on Thursday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.22.

