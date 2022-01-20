Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 5,230 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $258.30 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.30 and a 200 day moving average of $265.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.59.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

