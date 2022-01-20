RAI Finance (SOFI) Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:SOFI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $52.22 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00058579 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00064428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.29 or 0.07487070 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,016.57 or 0.99456299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00066079 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007914 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,269,697 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

