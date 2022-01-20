New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.32. New York Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.70. 124,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,761,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.45. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 114.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

