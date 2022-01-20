Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stake Cut by Full18 Capital LLC

Full18 Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,551 shares during the quarter. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lincoln National by 188.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 24.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNC. Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

NYSE:LNC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.42. 9,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,247. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $44.59 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.