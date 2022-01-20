Short Interest in British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Drops By 28.1%

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the December 15th total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY remained flat at $$7.70 during midday trading on Thursday. 25,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,930. British Land has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06.

Get British Land alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of British Land to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised shares of British Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.