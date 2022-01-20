Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Short Interest Up 23.6% in December

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 697,700 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 564,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 225.1 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.50 to C$69.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.50 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

CDPYF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

