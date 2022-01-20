Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in December

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,397,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 1,762,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPXGF shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of Cineplex stock remained flat at $$10.78 during trading on Thursday. 5,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66. Cineplex has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $18.00.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

