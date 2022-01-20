3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.93.

Shares of MMM opened at $178.48 on Thursday. 3M has a 12 month low of $167.24 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $103.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

