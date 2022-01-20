CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CIT Group worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in CIT Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in CIT Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $31,569.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $808,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,067. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

CIT stock opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.32. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $56.62.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

