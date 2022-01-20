Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 14,845 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,845 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE stock opened at $147.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.13 and a fifty-two week high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.