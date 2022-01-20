Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,912 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.33% of Crocs worth $27,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 37.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 74.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 197.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.56.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $113.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.10 and a 200 day moving average of $144.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $531,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,171,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

