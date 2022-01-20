Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $56.34

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.34 and last traded at $57.17, with a volume of 23932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.82.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.79.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $453,266.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $266,907.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,097 shares of company stock valued at $14,411,706 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,940,000 after acquiring an additional 220,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,787,000 after acquiring an additional 165,300 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,859,000 after acquiring an additional 76,905 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,434,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.0% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

