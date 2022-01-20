First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $497.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $53.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.12%.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 72.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

