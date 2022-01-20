Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Stake Trimmed by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp lowered its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 30.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 508,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,677,000 after purchasing an additional 310,180 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 58,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $50.22. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,447. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29.

