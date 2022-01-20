Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Invests $364,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 46.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 26.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,484,000 after acquiring an additional 61,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,479,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH opened at $134.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.92. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. TheStreet lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.21.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $4,028,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $44,170,626. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.