American Century Companies Inc. Buys 65,453 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 761,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,453 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $131,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,329,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,841,000 after buying an additional 144,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,038,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,430,000 after buying an additional 2,697,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,577,000 after buying an additional 68,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,936,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,929,000 after buying an additional 97,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on TT shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.31.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TT opened at $175.70 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $137.98 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.12 and a 200 day moving average of $190.26. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.