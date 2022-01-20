Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 603,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $128,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $231.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.25. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

