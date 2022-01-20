H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.95 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

NYSE FUL opened at $75.81 on Thursday. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $736,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $378,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,212. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

