Wrapmanager Inc. Takes Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 41.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in América Móvil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in América Móvil by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 16,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get América Móvil alerts:

AMX opened at $19.46 on Thursday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1974 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is 26.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMX. Barclays increased their price objective on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco downgraded América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.